4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $219,900

Traditional Style Home with Large Backyard views on acre+ lot adjacent to Thunderhawk forest Preserve Golf CCourse. Offer 5 bd total plus an office with a closed ( could be used as non-conf 6th bedroom or office). Kitchen has a large granite island/table, granite counters, Stainless steel appliances, lots of cabinet space. Formal dining room.. Detached 4 car garage has a full attic for storage and an additional attached "shop/office" area.Per seller, New Roof. Newer windows, recently painted, new floors and updated bathrooms.Enjoy the calm tranquil scenery while sitting on the large back deck! Beautifully updated kitchen overlooks backyard, Country living close to town!

