4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $225,000

This beautiful 4 bedroom, 2-1/2 bath home is ready for new owners. Four levels of space with well over 2000 sq ft of finished living areas. Big fenced backyard, across the street from a park and school, close to shopping and Lake Michigan. Large living room with bay window and separate dining room. Eat-in kitchen overlooks family room with and french doors to patio. Newer Roof. Oversized attached garage. Convenient location across from Howe Elementary School. Home is on city water, but well is still connected for watering yard! Solar panels recently installed for low utility bills! This is the one you've been waiting for!