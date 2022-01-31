 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $230,000

Lots of space on this one! This home has 3 bedrooms on the main level and potentially 2 upstairs with a full bath. Large living room with a really nice wood burning fireplace. Large eat-in kitchen that was just renovated in 2021 with all new cabinets, appliances, countertops, sink, and tile floor. Other major updates around the home include a new roof and gutters in 2021. Furnace, AC unit, and water heater all new in 2018. Crawl space for extra storage with a new sump pump, moisture barrier, and insulation. First floor bathroom renovation in 2021. 3 car garage with an oversized driveway to allow extra parking and room to back out and around vehicles from the garage. Home is on almost 3/4 of an acre. Fenced yard with lots of room for entertainment or building on to the home for the future. Great home at a great value!

