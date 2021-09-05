4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $239,900

WOW! Your search ends here! Beautifully updated ranch with full finished basement and 2 car plus car port(3 car covered spots)! Approximately 2300 sq ft of finished living space! The home is nestled on a little over a 1/3 of an acre. The yard is a dream - large and fenced in - great for entertaining or summer BBQ. RELAX on huge patio. This home has been updated from head to toe. Gleaming wood laminate floors throughout. NEWER furnace, NEWER A/C, NEWER ROOF, NEWER WINDOWS! Updated kitchen features white cabinets, double sink, granite countertops, porcelain tile floor, backsplash, SS appliance and picturesque views of backyard. 4 bedrooms upstairs! Upstairs' bathroom was completely remodeled with NEW vanity, bathtub, flooring, lighting, toilet and mirror. FINISHED BASEMENT is fantastic with den/office and full bathroom. You'll love how big the basement is. NEW blacktop on driveway 2020. NEW water heater 2017. NEW washing machine 2021. More updates to mention: new light switches and wall electrical outlets, fresh paint upstairs, downstairs ceiling can lights, fans upstairs, downstairs crown molding, baseboard upstairs, downstairs all doors are new, and new stairwell downstairs, crown molding, handrail. CLOSE TO SHOPPING AND SCHOOLS. SCHEDULE A SHOWING TODAY! TURN KEY!