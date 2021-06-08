4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $239,900

Welcome to this beautiful 2-story home in Tewes Farms Estates! Located on a corner lot in a quiet neighborhood, in Beach Park school district. This home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms, 2 Car Garage and a full basement. Kitchen opens to the family room with vaulted ceilings & skylight - perfect for entertaining. Large fully fenced-in backyard for your private enjoyment. Master bedroom with a walk-in closet and full master bath. Finished basement has a large recreational room, full bath, and additional storage space in the laundry/utility room. Roof replaced in 2019. View More