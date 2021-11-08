 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $250,000

Stunning raised ranch property! This home has 4 Bedrooms and 2 full baths to offer. Main Floor with 3 Bedrooms, Master Bedroom shared Bath access. New wood laminate flooring in bedrooms, brand new ceiling, 3 car heated garage and full walkout basement! Sewer water and private well. Wooden deck and good sized yard for those family gatherings. Close proximity to restaurants, grocery stores and main highways. Showings will start Saturday, October 23, 2021.

