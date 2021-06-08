4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $265,000

Seller offering a Choice Home Warranty! Huge 2 story- Brick Home in Beach Park. Offers 4 beds, 3 baths. Walk into a 2 story entry with hardwood Floors, a Formal dining room, family rm & den on the main floor. Country kitchen and large eat-in area with sliding door to deck. Full finished basement! 1/2 acre lot with circle drive with 2.5 car garage. This home needs cosmetic work but has a lot of potential and can be beautiful again! Agents, please read Broker Remarks. Thank you in advance for showing. View More