4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $279,900

OH THE VIEWS!! ALL I CAN SAY IS WOW!! LOCATION LOCATION! Dead-End Street and OH THE VIEWS!! This 2-Story with Full Mother-In-Law Arrangement and Wrap-Around Deck overlooks the Beautiful Forest Preserve with Seasonal Views of Lake Michigan! Main Floor Features Kitchen with All Appliances, Ceramic Tile Floors has Open Atmosphere to Dining Room with Gleaming Hardwood Floors and on into the 2-Story Living Room with Warm Full Masonry Fireplace, Woodsy Cedar Plank Ceiling, Wood Beam, Built-In Shelving and Cabinets, and Sliders to the Fabulous Views! You WILL Enjoy your coffee on the Wrap-Around Deck overlooking nothing but Nature! Main Floor Offers Bedroom 2 with Walk-In Closet, Recessed Lighting, and Cathedral Ceiling. Bedroom #3 with New Flooring, and Another Vaulted Ceiling! Heated Floors in Kitchen, DR, LR, BRS, and Bath!! Master Bedroom on 2nd Floor Takes up the Entire Floor! With Private Bath Featuring Whirlpool Tub, Double Sink, Vaulted Ceiling, Walk-In Closet, and Your Own Private Deck! Lower Level with Private Entrance or Entry from Home is a Full Mother-In-Law Arrangement with Full Kitchen including Appliances, Full Living Room with 2nd Fireplace, Full Bedroom and Full Bath! Plus Storage! Covered Patio! Huge Attached Garage and Plenty of Parking (8 spots!!) with this GEM! Sellers hate to go, and have loved it here. Roof is 2-3 Years New! Boiler Heat with New Control Unit, Newer Hot Water Heater, and Some New Windows. Outside Well on Spigot for Washing Car and Watering Flowers but Home is on City Water and City Sewer!