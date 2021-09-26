Lovely brick ranch home has 4 large bedrooms, 2 1/2 baths, and sits on 1.5 beautiful acres backing to Thunder Hawk Golf Course! The spectacular living room is open, sunny, and bright, featuring soaring vaulted ceilings, floor to ceiling brick fireplace, and two walls of floor-to-ceiling windows to allow for the most amazing views. The kitchen features a center island with an additional sink, plenty of cabinet and counter space, and hardwood floors. The primary bedroom has a walk-in closet, dual vanity, separate shower, and soaking tub. Attached is a tinkerer's dream three-car heated garage with an air compressor. HUGE unfinished basement with 9-foot ceilings for all your hobbies. Enjoy the sun on the large deck and hot tub in this completely private backyard. Don't miss out!
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $300,000
