Unique opportunity Custom built in 2003 Ravine Lot with lots of privacy and Creek. Must request showings 24 hours in advance please call listing agent . Occupant works 3rd shift showings after 3pm please. Home Details: House being sold as is FHA or conventional financing. The home just needs a little TLC. 4 Br 2.5 bath with vaulted ceilings and 9ft. ceilings thru-out including full walk-out unfinished basement backing Ravine with full studded plumbing for a full bath bring your ideas. Home has 400 amp svc. , 2 car garage and a 22 x 24 pad for extra garage present. Lots of parking space with very large secluded lot. Huge formal dining room , with Master BR balcony facing the Ravine and SPA Bathroom featuring Jacuzzi Tub and dual shower heads with body sprayers. Home features Crestline Premium Windows with mudroom and possible second floor laundry room. Hurry don't miss out.
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $309,900
