4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $339,000

Location and condition of , this 2850 Sq. ft. home. Ceramic tile in kitchen ,Features 4 bedrooms and a loft area. Master suite is huge with walk in closet, whirlpool & separate shower. Large living room with formal dining Room and huge family room. Full basement. New roof in March 2022 and newer Furnace and hot water heater 2021. all windows screen been replaced this week ,home painted 3/22/22, Ready for your decorating touches. nothing to do but move in .