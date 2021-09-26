 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $344,500

INCREDIBLE HOME!! GURNEE SCHOOLS! UPGRADES GALORE! SUPER CLEAN WITH BEAUTIFULLY REFINISHED HARDWOOD FLOORS. FRESHLY PAINTED FIRST FLOOR. 2 STORY DRAMATIC FOYER. 1ST FLOOR LAUNDRY/MUD ROOM. ELEGANT FRONT LIVING ROOM/FORMA DINING. GOURMET KIT W/TONS CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTER TOPS,PANTRY CLOSET,ISLAND,EATING AREA WITH SLIDER TO BRICK PATIO! SOLID OAK DOORS THROUGH-OUT, OAK WINDOW SILLS, OAK MOLDING. ENORMOUS MASTER SUITE WITH SUPER BATH/SEP. TUB & SHOWER. 4 BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS PLUS LOFT! FULL FINISHED BASEMENT WITH OFFICE, REC ROOM,MEDIA ROOM,EXERCISE ROOM & STORAGE!! PROFESSIONALLY LANDSCAPED. PICTURESQUE BACKYARD-FENCED-IDEAL FOR ENTERTAINING! WALKING DISTANCE TO PARK. EZ TO SHOW-CALL NOW! SHOWS GREAT!!! New stove(2020)-Bathrooms freshly painted.

