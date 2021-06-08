4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $354,900

Unique and stunning!! This ranch with a walk out basement sits on 1.28 acres of beautifully landscaped property. The first floor great room is 20 x 23 and has 3 walls of windows and a corner fireplace. Dining room plus a living room are all open and perfect for entertaining. Kitchen has been updated with quartz counters and a granite topped island and new appliances. The lower level is all finished with a family room and a second fireplace with built in bookcases. Bathrooms have been updated with granite counters. 4th bedroom in the lower level plus another full bath. Attached 2 car garage and detached one and a half car garage. The roof on the house and garage and the furnace and central air have all been replaced in the past 8 years! Backyard is a paradise!! Very private location on a cul-de-sac. You need to see this home inside to really appreciate it's beauty and surroundings!! View More