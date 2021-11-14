WOW! Your search will end here! MAKE SURE TO LOOK AT ALL THE PHOTOS! This is a real GEM of a property and a RARE opportunity! Looking for HORSES? We got them! Nearly 5 acres of land featuring a fantastic home, 3 stall barn with feed and tack space, professionally built outdoor sand arena 60x120, RV hook up for LQ Horse Trailer, 3 large pastures, 2 small pastures, 2 paddocks each with lean-to, Goat/mini donkey house in enclosure, hay storage in loft and separate hay shed, dog kennel, and fruit tree orchard. This is just what you've been looking for. This home's kitchen was recently updated and features NEW cabinets, granite countertops, backsplash, and NEW appliances. Hardwood floors throughout first floor. Large front porch is so cute! Master bedroom suite features a fantastic PRIVATE balcony. Enjoy the serene nature here! Owning this property is like having your own little bit of paradise! Easy access to I94 and Rte 41! Schedule a showing today! THIS IS A MUST SEE!
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $387,900
