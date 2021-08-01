WOW! Check out this STUNNING, CUSTOM home on one of the most sought-after streets in Beach Park! Upgrades galore with approx 2600 s.f. of finished living space and an ACRE of land! No expense spared in this unique home. "Main" home features gorgeous hardwood floors, a wonderful kitchen with tons of cabinets and additional wet bar. Open floor plan into the great room. Off of the dining area is an all-cedar screened in porch overlooking woods, privacy and serenity! Half bath and plenty of storage on main floor. The upper level has HUGE primary suite with drop-dead gorgeous private screened cedar patio. It also features a walk in closet and on-suite bath with 2 additional closets, corner tub, giant 5x5 walk-in shower, and private toilet room. Nice guest room. SO MANY OPTIONS with this custom home! Enjoy a mother-in-law apartment OR make it a 2nd master bath, additional guest room, 2nd kitchen and entertaining space! PERFECT for every day living OR mother-in-law area with private entrance and separate driveway. 4+ car tandem garage is every mechanic's dream!!! 2 water heaters, A/C units, Furnaces. Do NOT wait! This is a RARE opportunity to own a 10+++ home, and it will not last long!
4 Bedroom Home in Beach Park - $399,900
