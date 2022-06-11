Wisconsin's version of the "Magic Kingdom" with 120 Ft sand beach frontage pitched perfectly into clear Lake Shangrila. 5455 sq.ft concrete log/stone lake front home with a touch of Aspen Colorado. An entertainers dream ith oversized indoor/outdoor air conditioned bar and 15 Ft sliding doors opening to incredible view lakeside and constant breeze. Multi-tier brick patio with winding walkways to beach and 10 seat firepit. A chef's paradise kitchen with stunning lake view and high end appliances including a Sub Zero refrigerator, Wolf stove, and 12ft Quartz island. Find comfort in the A Frame great room with 5 overhead beams and large open windows for ultimate lake view. Wake up to an amazing lake view in the first floor master suite with a beautiful stone wall fireplace, ultimate steam shower, and end your day in the high end whirlpool tub. Enjoy your own private country club and best view of "Magic Kingdom" on the balcony of the 31 X 28 golf simulator which includes the leading technology system. View our 3-D video & walk thru this home in real-time.
4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $4,995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Pleasant Prairie police issue nearly 40 tickets in one day resulting from drivers ignoring Sheridan Road closure
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — Village police have a warning for drivers looking to travel on Sheridan Road around barricades for construction of the road…
Chandra Riberich had led Safe Harbor, the open admission shelter at 7811 60th Ave., for the past six years.
United States Attorney Richard G. Frohling announced that on March 29 an information was filed charging Richard Pignotti (age 63), Richard Mil…
“Please help me,” the man begged, according to a transcript. “Please please please.”
Hundreds of Kenosha teenagers donning black robes accented with purple graduated from one of the largest public schools in the state over the …
Retailers are cutting some prices to clear out amassed inventory. Here's what you should know.
The new concept, called "Taco Bell Defy," has four drive-thru lanes, no dining room, and a second-story kitchen that delivers food via a "vertical lift" to customers' cars.
The child then allegedly yelled "she shouldn't have hit my momma," the boyfriend told police.
The trial of a Trevor man accused of sexually assaulting and attempting to kill a woman is underway after being delayed by a judge who express…
3 children and their mom moved from Racine to Mississippi 22 years ago. Their dad hasn't seen them since
What happened to Rachel, Cameron, Kyle and Leslie Anderson in 2000? Their family is reaching out to the public in the hopes someone will come forward with information.