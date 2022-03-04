An amazing property with amazing potential.This is a home you would expect to find in the north woods of Wisconsin. Wood burning stoves and stone fireplaces, cathedral wood ceilings and wood walls throughout, cedar shake shingles on roof and siding. Large room (bed room and bath room) above the garage has access from the house and steps on the east side of the garage. Beautiful wooded setting with a small creek running through the backyard. 3 car attached garage 23' x 31' If you need more land for hunting or recreation See MLS #1705597 The 32 immediately to the south of this property is also for sale and can be divided
4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $579,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WATCH NOW: Kenosha shoppers line up as early as 5 a.m. to try and get rare Squishmallow toy plush collectables
Dozens of shoppers, ranging from young kids to adults, lined up outside RK News Hallmark, 5914B 75th Street, first thing Saturday morning, som…
SOMERS — The identity of the woman who was caught on video creating a disturbance at the Walmart Supercenter, 3500 Brumback Blvd., has been released.
The owners of a 112-acre farm in western Racine County have sold the property to a developer who hopes to showcase the natural beauty of the Village of Rochester in a new residential development for 38 homes.
A 42-year-old Kenosha man, who currently has two other pending misdemeanor cases against him, now faces a felony count of possession of fentan…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — A 51-year-old Kenosha County man died as a result of injuries sustained in an industrial accident Thursday morning, police said.
A nurse at a Somers clinic is accused of writing fraudulent prescriptions and faces three criminal charges.
On a day UW's fifth-year senior helped lead the No. 13 Badgers to a key victory in a hostile arena, the Davison family even more to be thankful for.
The city’s Licenses and Permits Committee voted Thursday to recommend the revocation of Coins Sports Bar’s liquor licenses.
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The village Fire Department, along with multiple fire agencies, responded Sunday night to the Roger Prange Municipal Center…
A 50-year-old Kenosha man, who is facing his fifth drunken driving charge, is being held in the Kenosha County Jail on a $10,000 cash bond.