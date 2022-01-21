An amazing property with amazing potential.This is a home you would expect to find in the north woods of Wisconsin. Wood burning stoves and stone fireplaces, cathedral wood ceilings and wood walls throughout, cedar shake shingles on roof and siding. Large room (bed room and bath room) above the garage has access from the house and steps on the east side of the garage. Beautiful wooded setting with a small creek running through the backyard. 3 car attached garage 23' x 31' If you need more land for hunting or recreation See MLS #1705597 The 32 immediately to the south of this property is also for sale and can be divided
4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $589,000
