An amazing property with amazing potential.This is a home you would expect to find in the north woods of Wisconsin. Wood burning stoves and stone fireplaces, cathedral wood ceilings and wood walls throughout, cedar shake shingles on roof and siding. Large room (bed room and bath room) above the garage has access from the house and steps on the east side of the garage. Beautiful wooded setting with a small creek running through the backyard. 3 car attached garage 23' x 31' If you need more land for hunting or recreation See MLS #1705597 The 32 immediately to the south of this property is also for sale and can be divided
4 Bedroom Home in Caledonia - $750,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
17 hours in the waiting room. A possible heart attack untreated | Wisconsin's overburdened hospitals
Kristine Coshun’s son Collin was on the floor, screaming, crying and vomiting repeatedly. There was nothing she could do. She'd gotten him to the hospital. But no one was available to help him.
One person was killed and three others injured, one in critical condition, in that was reportedly a shooting in the pre-dawn hours in Kenosha …
The Kenosha Police Department is continuing to investigate an early Saturday shooting in the parking lot of a Kenosha tavern that left one man…
WATCH NOW/UPDATE: Major fire ravages Model Market on 54th Street; at least five displaced Wednesday night
Firefighters continued to battle a blaze late Wednesday night that ravaged a long-standing community grocery store just west of Columbus Park.
A Kenosha man who was in inmate in the Kenosha Pre-Trial jail facility was found unresponsive in his cell early Saturday and has died.
WATCH NOW: A lifetime of memories up in smoke after fire at Model Market; Reports of unaccounted tenant probed
An investigation by the Kenosha Fire Department into the Model Market fire Wednesday evening is ongoing, with the building’s owner worried abo…
A manager at a Kenosha fast-food restaurant remains in custody in the Kenosha County Jail on a $15,000 cash bond after she was charged last mo…
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The Kwik Trip gas station at the northwest corner of Highway 50 (75th Street) and Highway H (88th Avenue) will be razed and…
The Kenosha County Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday identified the inmate who died early Saturday morning as Reighnn T. Post-McNab, 25, of Kenosha.
SOMERS — The driver of a car involved in a single-vehicle crash early Saturday morning was killed after apparently losing control on Sheridan Road.