4 Bedroom Home in Franklin - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Franklin - $450,000

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home on beautiful lot (over 0.6 acres!!) in Franklin! First floor boasts open concept LR w/ nat fireplace that overlooks newly updated kitchen and sunroom. Charming DR and exercise room between garages. Upstairs, find 4 spacious bedrooms. Primary suite features beamed ceilings, sitting nook, double closets, & updated en-suite bathroom w/ walk-in shower. This home is perfect for entertaining. Finished lower level features built-in, custom bar and first floor sunroom even has a hot tub! Enjoy hot summer days on large backyard deck or relax in your own in-ground pool. RARE 4 car garage allows for plenty of parking and storage space. First floor laundry is a bonus! Seller has done the hard work so you don't have to - Welcome Home!

