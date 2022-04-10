 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $298,500

The mechanic at heart will love the 24' x 48' garage! You have to love a home with history....the story has been passed down that this was originally built as a Sears Honor Bilt Home. ....the story continues that this home was owned by a country doctor. The home was customized with a side entry vestibule/waiting area with classic arts & crafts tiling, exam room, and private office. This home boasts a spacious living room with hardwood flooring & natural fireplace, open to a large dining room, French doors entry to a huge 260 sqft sunroom with 12 windows and sliding Pella door to the elevated, two-tier deck; what great living & entertaining spaces. There are four bedrooms; two with arched ceilings, plus a flex bedroom/study, and a finished attic room; a dream play room.

