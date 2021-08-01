4 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $324,900

5 acre hobby farm with farm house built in 1908 offers 7 outbuildings, 4 of them were built 1910-1915. Owners refer to them as ice house, carriage house, granary, machine shed, chicken coop, milk house and goat house. Floors of outbuildings are either concrete, wood or dirt. No water to outbuildings. Chicken coop & garage (carriage house) have electric. Drain tile in basement drains to pond on adjacent property not owned by sellers. Nicholson Wildlife Refuge is north of property. Racine Unified School District boundaries as of 7/11/21 indicate: Gifford Elem & Middle & Case HS. Mailing address is: 9824 4 Mile Rd. Franksville WI 53216-5312.