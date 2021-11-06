4 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $374,990

Welcome to Prairie Pathways! Fresh new front elevation on this four bedroom 2 and a half bath Lancaster Two story w/ two car attached garage. L shaped kitchen w/island w/snack bar ledge ,opens to dinette w/adjacent living room w/direct vent gas fireplace. First floor Den. Mud/Laundry room at entrance from garage. Master bedroom w/walk-in closet and ceramic tile dual head walk-in shower. Vanity w/dual basins and ceramic tile floor. Three addnl. brms. w/family bath w/modular tub and dual basins in vanity. WHITE TRIM PKG. PANELED INTERIOR DOORS W SOLID CORE. 2 x6 sidewalls 16.O.C., OSB Sheathing w/TYVEK. Vinyl siding w/alum. trim. Covered front Porch w/two partial stone & wood columns, Two story foyer w/tall wall w/transom windows on second floor. Egress wdw. w area well. Active Radon Abt