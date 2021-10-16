4 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $399,990

Welcome to Prairie Pathways. Freshly redesigned Augusta Two Story w/over 2,600 square feet in this 4 brm. 2.5 bath w/2 car att. gar. L shaped kitchen w/large rectangular island w/snack bar opens to large living room w/projected direct vent fireplace. First floor flex room w/solid French Doors. first floor laundry/mud room w/built-in lockers. WHITE TRIM W/SOLID CORE DOORS/ master bedroom w/dual walk-in closets, dual basins in vanity and dual head shower w/ceramic tile walls and modular base. Three addnl. brms.w/walk-in closets ! Compartmentalized family bath w/dual basins in vanity and separate tub& toilet area. 2 x6 Sidewalls 16 o.c., Tyvek housewrap, Vinyl siding w/alum fascia ,soffit,, gutters. Stone veneering to front elev. w/ three partial stone and wood columns to front porch, Quality