4 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $399,990

Welcome to Prairie Pathways . Newly redesigned Augusta Two Story w/over 2600 square feet in this 4 bedroom 2.5 bath w/ 2 car att. gar. L shaped kitchen w/large w/rectangular island w/snack bar opens to large living room w/projected direct vent gas fireplace. First floor flex room w/ solid French Doors. First floor Laundry/Mud room w/built in lockers. WHITE TRIM W/ SOLID CORE DOORS . Master bedroom w/dual walk-in closets and Master bath w/shower w/tiled walls & modular base, dual basin vanity , Three additional bedrooms all w/WALK - IN closets! Compartmentalized Family bath w/dual basins in vanity and separate tub w/ toilet area. 2 x 6 Sidewalls 16'' O.C. , TYVEK housewrap. Vinyl siding, Alum. Fascia & Soffit, Gutters & Downspouts, Stone veneering to front . Egress window w/area well QUALIT