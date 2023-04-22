Welcome to Prairie Pathways ! Builder's newest two story design w/4 bedrooms 2.5 baths w/2 car att. garage. L shaped kitchen w/angled island w/snack bar , large informal dining area adjacent to living room with projected direct vent fireplace. First floor mud/laundry room w/built in locker, utility sink & upper & lower cabinets. Owner's suite w/dual closets , rectangular ceramic tile shower w/dual heads ,dual basins in vanity. Three additional large bedrooms all with walk-in closets sharing a main bathroom with dual basins in vanity. Painted trim pkg. w/oversized base boards and casing w/ solid core interior doors. 2 x 6 sidewalls 16'' o.c. , vinyl siding w/alum. fascia ,soffit , gutters & downspouts. Active Radon abmt., rough in for future bath in basement. Hi Eff. Furnace !