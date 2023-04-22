Welcome to Prairie Pathways ! Builder's newest two story design w/4 bedrooms 2.5 baths w/2 car att. garage. L shaped kitchen w/angled island w/snack bar , large informal dining area adjacent to living room with projected direct vent fireplace. First floor mud/laundry room w/built in locker, utility sink & upper & lower cabinets. Owner's suite w/dual closets , rectangular ceramic tile shower w/dual heads ,dual basins in vanity. Three additional large bedrooms all with walk-in closets sharing a main bathroom with dual basins in vanity. Painted trim pkg. w/oversized base boards and casing w/ solid core interior doors. 2 x 6 sidewalls 16'' o.c. , vinyl siding w/alum. fascia ,soffit , gutters & downspouts. Active Radon abmt., rough in for future bath in basement. Hi Eff. Furnace !
4 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $429,990
Related to this story
Most Popular
The search is on for a very special little bear. A Goodwill in Tennessee has put out a plea after a stuffed tie-dye bear from Build-A-Bear was…
Police: Two heavyset, mask-wearing men sought in burglary attempt at Pleasant Prairie home Tuesday wanted in similar Janesville incident
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – Village police are seeking two suspects who attempted to pry open the back door of a home in the 8700 block of 83rd Place T…
The Kenosha Drug Operations Group arrested a 54-year-old Kenosha woman Tuesday following the execution of a search warrant that yielded cocain…
A 30-year-old Kenosha woman is facing numerous criminal charges after allegedly burglarizing a home and neglecting her children.
Motorcyclist with life-threatening injuries in I-94 crash in Kenosha County airlifted to Milwaukee-area hospital Saturday night
PLEASANT PRAIRIE – A motorcyclist suffered life-threatening injuries following a collision with a car at Interstate 94 and Highway 165 Saturda…