4 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $799,900

40 ACRE COUNTRY ESTATE! DON'T MISS THIS INCREDIBLE OPPORTUNITY TO OWN LAND WITH A BEAUTIFUL COUNTRY HOME ON A HILL AND BREATHTAKING VIEWS. THIS HOME HAS A FULL MOTHER-IN-LAW SUITE IN THE BASEMENT, COMPLETE WITH FULL KITCHEN, LIVING ROOM DINING ROOM COMBO, AND LAUNDRY ROOM. BRAND NEW DRIVEWAY COMPLETED IN AUGUST 21 AS WELL AS NEW GARAGE DOORS. SEE AERIAL PHOTOS FOR VIEW OF ALL 40 ACRES. THIS PROPERTY IS THE EPITOME OF PRIVACY AND SERENITY.