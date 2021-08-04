4 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $849,000

Country executive 4+ BR 3 1/2 BA on over 6 acres. First floor Master suite , Open concept Kitchen, Great room and dining. room. Kitchen has granite counter tops snack bar and ceramic floor. Patio door off the kitchen leads to a huge brick patio. Home office off of foyer and main floor laundry. Upper has a bonus room with a special floor for working out. Extra big open landing is great space for a family room or play room. Three bedrooms,including another master suite. . Lower level has high ceiling and is stubed for an extra bath. Outside has a paved circle drive that surrounds a brick fountain. The base of the fountain has a liner, electric and lighting. The yard has many beautiful flowering plantings and fruit trees. entry gate has a remote entry for security.. 2 furnaces & AC