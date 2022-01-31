4 Bedroom Home in Grayslake - $475,000

WOW! SHOWS LIKE NEW! 4 BEDROOM EASILY CONVERTED TO 5-7 BEDROOMS! STUNNING CANTERBURY MODEL IN DESIRABLE STONERIDGE SUBDIVISION! THIS IS NOT A DRIVE BY! THE MINUTE YOU WALK IN YOU SWEAR YOU WERE IN A MODEL HOME! HUGE MASTER SUITE WITH LARGE MASTER BATH AND SOAKING TUB! WALK-IN CLOSET WITH ORGANIZERS! EVERYTHING HAS BEEN DONE! PAINT, FLOORING ETC! UNLIMITED POSSIBILITIES! HOME OFFICE, EXTRA BEDROOMS, THEATER, PERFECT IN-LAW ARRANGEMENT! DRAMATIC 2 STORY ENTRY & LIVING ROOM/DINING ROOM! FRONT/BACK STAIRCASE! HIGH CEILINGS! ISLAND KITCHEN! 42" CHERRYWOOD CABINETS! DOUBLE OVEN! STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! LAUNDRY ROOM FEATURES HIGH END MAXIMA XL STEAM WASHER & DRYER & UTILITY SINK! LARGE FENCED BACKYARD WITH 2 LEVEL STONE PATIO WITH BUILT IN FIREPIT!...WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST! DON'T PASS IT UP