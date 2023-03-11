Home designed for the way we live today! Open floor plan. Kitchen with breakfast bar island, dining area with windows on 3 sides for the view. This is all open to the great room with corner fireplace. There is a 1st floor study for those who work from home, or like a quiet area with the laptop. Walk-in guest closet off the front foyer. Master bedroom has a generous walk-in closet and private bath with dual sinks. There is a 2nd floor Laundry. No more taking the clothes downstairs and then back upstairs. A hall bath with 2 sinks, services the extra 3 bedrooms. Charming covered front porch is not only attractive, but functional.