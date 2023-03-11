Such a handsome home! Stone and cedar exterior. FIRST FLOOR Master Suite with his/her walk-in closets and luxury bath with separate shower and tub. Upper hallway overlooks the two-story great room with fireplace. 1st floor laundry room, conveniently located right off the garage. The kitchen has a center breakfast-bar island and pantry closet. Sliders lead to a screened porch with cathedral ceiling and access to a patio and spa! Pamper yourself in your own home. The second floor adds another three bedrooms and a full bath. Walkway leads to the spacious 23 x 15 Fourth Bedroom or tailor to your particular needs/desires. Basement with 9' tall ceilings for ease in finishing the space. Stony Ridge has a prairie-like setting and is adjacent to Fourth Lake. Grayslake Schools!
4 Bedroom Home in Grayslake - $629,900
