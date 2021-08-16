This 4 bedroom 2 bath tri-level with 1.5 car attached garage features fenced back yard and backs to peaceful lakefront setting. Many key elements of this home have been updated. Roof 2020, driveway 2019, vinyl siding and Anderson Windows throughout 2014, water heater 2014, sump pump 2017, air conditioner 2004. New carpet upstairs, freshly painted interior, hardwood floor in living room & dining room. Large concrete patio for ejoying your beautiful back yard setting. Your propery goes to the lakefront so you could trim/remove bushes to open up your view of lake if desired. Home is priced to be an exceptional value! See it today!
4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $229,900
