4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $265,000

One of the Original Farmhouses in Gurnee. Incredible Charm on Just Under Half Acre. Front Porch and Back Stone Patio are perfect to Entertain Friends and Family. Beautiful Wood Trim & Hardwood Floors. Country Kitchen with Peninsula and NEW Stainless Appliances (March 21). Formal Dining Room with Original Wood Built-In Cabinets. Living Room with French Doors, Built-In Bookcases surrounding the Wood Burning Fireplace. Stunning First Floor Primary Bedroom Suite complete with Custom Built-Ins, Den (or convert to huge walk in closet), Full Bathroom and Private Deck. Three Large 2nd Floor Bedrooms with large closets and Updated Full Bathroom. Huge Mud / Laundry Room with Plenty of Closet Space. 2.5 Car Garage. Storage Shed. Fully Fenced Yard. UPDATES INCLUDE: ALL LOCKS MATCH TO ONE KEY (2021), NEW WASHER AND DRYER (2019). NEW WATER HEATER (2019) NEW SUMP PUMP (2019). NEWER WINDOWS COME WITH TRANSFERABLE WARRANTY! BRAND NEW ROOF (DECEMBER 2020)! BRAND NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES (MARCH 2021)! CLOSE TO SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS!