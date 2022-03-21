 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $269,900

New, new, new! Nothing to do but move into this beautiful 4 Bedroom 1.5 Bath Home Located On Cul De Sac In Grandwood Park Subdivision. First floor has separate family and dining areas, walk into this freshly painted home with all new flooring throughout, new Kitchen cabinets, new appliances and a lovely dining area with sliding doors that open to a large fenced in yard. Spacious Laundry Area & 1/2 Bath. Second Floor features all new carpet leading to 4 Nice-Sized Bedrooms & Full Bath. Great home with low taxes! Located within minutes from Restaurants, Gurnee Mills Mall, Six Flags, Parks, Tollway & Route 41/94.

