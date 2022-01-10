 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $290,000

THIS ONE IS A KEEPER !! PLEASE DISREGARD MARKET TIME . This is a SHORT SALE ... Nice home that needs a few things finished and painted . Spacious 4 Bedroom Home With 2 Master Bedrooms( each having its own bathroom) , 3.5 Baths and Full Finished Basement! Kitchen has beautiful cabinets and has stainless steel appliances wide open over looking family room with a w/ b fireplace . Space is the word in this home that is priced like a smaller one but is the larger model . Nice fenced in yard sitting on a corner lot . Located in a desirable sub-division and priced to sell fast, come take a look before it's gone. Being sold as is where is .

