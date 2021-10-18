4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $305,000

WESTGATE NEIGHBORHOOD, Regency model, 4bed, 2-1/2 Bath MOVE-IN-READY!!! THIS HOME CHECKS ALL THE BOXES!! Nicely updated throughout!! NEWER WOOD LAMINATE FLOORS ON MAIN (LR, DR, FR)!! KITCHEN BOASTS GRANITE COUNTERTOP, GLASS BACKSPLASH, PLENTY OF CABINETS AND A PANTRY CLOSET TOO!!! Eat-in space for morning coffee or spread out in the formal dining room for family gatherings! (Thanksgiving is right around the corner)!!!! NEW CARPET (2020) UPSTAIRS where you will find your spacious Master with French Door entry, WIC and private bath. THREE more generous bedrooms - one with WIC!! UPSTAIRS LAUNDRY! NEED MORE SPACE? Take the party downstairs - FULL FINISHED BASEMENT!!! Enjoy the outdoors on your huge MAINTENANCE FREE DECK!! SPEND COOL FALL EVENINGS AROUND THE FIRE PIT IN YOUR FULLY FENCED BACK YARD!!! ICING ON THE CAKE? great schools, located conveniently to I94, great shopping, Six Flags - everything you need close by! HURRY - YOU CAN BE SETTLED IN TO ENJOY THE HOLIDAYS IN YOUR NEW HOME!!!