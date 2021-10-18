Lovely four bedroom, 2.1 bath home in desirable Ravinia Woods subdivision offers huge fenced yard, hardwood floors throughout the main level and generous master suite! Inviting foyer welcomes you inside with views of the sunken living and dining rooms. Generous family room opens up to the spacious kitchen appointed with stainless steel appliances, island, generous counter space. Eating area overlooking the backyard and patio. Second level master suite adorned with generous walk-in closet and spa-like ensuite with huge shower and double sink vanity. Three bedrooms, a shared bath, and laundry complete the second floor. Finished basement provides additional living space and storage space! Enjoy the huge fenced yard with large patio! Fantastic location right off Grand Avenue, close to Gurnee shopping, restaurants, and more! New in 2020: Furnace & A/C
4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $339,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
UPDATE - WATCH NOW: Man killed in I-94 crash was Milwaukee doctor; injured woman remains hospitalized
A man killed when the SUV he was driving crashed into the back of a semi at Interstate 94, north of Highway 50 was identified Thursday by the …
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Prosecutors are asking a judge to prohibit defense attorneys from referring to the men shot by Kyle Rittenhouse as rioters or looters.
"Very brief" car chase ends with two vehicle crash, minor injuries near Carthage College tennis courts
A brief car chase near the Carthage College tennis courts was brought to a halt when the suspect vehicle collided with another vehicle, result…
For the first time in exactly a century, the Kenosha Police Department will be Chase free.
TWIN LAKES — Mad Dans owners Kenny and Susie Perl have announced Friday will be the last fish fry at the iconic Twin Lakes restaurant for the …
A standoff ended with a man eventually surrendering to Kenosha Police and was unharmed after he had barricaded himself for more than two hours…
- Updated
Kenosha Police were called to investigate a carjacking that took place in the 5000 block of Green Bay Road Saturday night.
- Updated
A leaked list of "Dangerous Individuals and Organizations" banned by Facebook includes three that mention Kenosha by name and five that include Wisconsin in their names.
Citing ongoing questions while it investigates further, the Archdiocese of Milwaukee has placed St. Joseph Catholic Academy President Patrick …