4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $340,000

Welcome the Gurnee, this beautiful two-story 23 91 ft.2 home is ready for you. The home offers four bedrooms two and half baths, large kitchen with lots of cabinets and pantry, separate dining room, living room with vaulted ceilings, family room with wood burning fireplace with gas starter, hardwood floors throughout the first level of the home, master bedroom with fireplace, large master bath with walk-in closet, six panel wood doors throughout the home. Roof new 2019 Hot Water heather 2020. Fenced backyard with brick patio and dog run. This home is a must see and a very fast closing. Just a few minutes to Highway 41, Gurnee Mills, Tollway, restaurants and grocery stores.

