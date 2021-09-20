4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $349,900

Lovely four bedroom, 2.1 bath home in desirable Ravinia Woods subdivision offers huge fenced yard, hardwood floors throughout the main level and generous master suite! Inviting foyer welcomes you inside with views of the sunken living and dining rooms. Generous family room opens up to the spacious kitchen appointed with stainless steel appliances, island, generous counter space. Eating area overlooking the backyard and patio. Second level master suite adorned with generous walk-in closet and spa-like ensuite with huge shower and double sink vanity. Three bedrooms, a shared bath, and laundry complete the second floor. Finished basement provides additional living space and storage space! Enjoy the huge fenced yard with large patio! Fantastic location right off Grand Avenue, close to Gurnee shopping, restaurants, and more! *New furnace 2020!*