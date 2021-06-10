4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $349,988

VACATION AT HOME! Your family will love spending time together in the HEATED IN-GROUND POOL and HOT TUB SPA! This BEAUTIFUL 4-BEDROOM HOME has everything you've been looking for! Featuring a SPACIOUS OPEN FLOOR PLAN. The large living room opens into the formal dining room. Kitchen with ceramic tile flooring, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES and GRANITE COUNTERS opens to breakfast room and family room. Sliding glass doors off the breakfast room lead to the patio and pool. A BRICK FIREPLACE is a focal point in the family room with a CUSTOM BUILT-IN BENCH, the perfect place for reading. Convenient MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY / mud room with new countertop, provides access from garage into home. Upstairs are 4 bedrooms, all generously sized. Master bedroom with walk-in closet and private full bath. The FINISHED BASEMENT will be the popular place for everyone to gather, with a HUGE GREAT ROOM and FULL LENGTH BAR. Attached 2.5 car garage with additional storage in garage alcove, new garage door approx 2017. Corner lot is professionally landscaped with backyard shed for additional storage. UPDATES & IMPROVEMENTS include: bathroom cabinets painted, new hardware & fixtures, new toilet. New family room carpeting (2020). New first floor interior paint (2020). Staircase banister painted. New sliding glass door (2019). Pool heater, chlorinator & pump (2019). Pool liner approx 10 years old. Hot tub approx 5 years old. Exterior siding replaced approx 2015. Roof approx 15 years old. White aluminum fence installed in 2000 surrounds patio, pool & hot tub. Built in dog run inside fence. Great location with LOTS of SHOPPING & RESTAURANTS NEARBY on Hunt Club Road and Grand Avenue. Close to parks and schools. Near major roadways for easy work commute. Located in DESIRABLE STONEBROOK COMMUNITY with Woodland grade schools and Warren Township high school. ** View the VIRTUAL 3D TOUR to preview home safely and easily. ** Include this home on your list to see soon! View More
4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $349,988
