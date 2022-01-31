4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $379,900

Begin making memories in this charming home situated on a quiet street in desirable Spruce Point neighborhood. Enter the front door into your sun-filled two-story foyer. Grand windows throughout the home provide a bright and airy atmosphere. Cozy fireplace and large windows adorn spacious family room. Living room effortlessly flows into your formal dining room highlighting bay windows. Enjoy cooking your favorite meals in chef's kitchen featuring center island, granite countertops and backsplash and stainless steel appliances. Generously spaced kitchen provides ample table space, an abundance of cabinetry, and exterior access to backyard. Sleek, updated half bath and laundry room complete the first level. Prepare to be impressed as you head upstairs to expansive master suite, displaying his and hers walk-in closets, bay windows and private ensuite. Master bath features double sink vanity, soaking tub and separate shower. Additional three bedrooms and full bath complete the upper level. Entertain or escape to your full basement, equipped with game room, rec room, exercise room, workroom and plenty of storage space. Enjoy outdoor living in your fenced-in backyard with beautiful landscaping. Welcome to your new home where you can entertain lavishly or retreat away cozily- the possibilities are endless!