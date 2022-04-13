4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $380,000

Former model with a unique sales office extension in Concord Oaks Subdivision could be ! The 2-story foyer warmly embraces you to a unfilled living room and dining room. The kitchen and family room with large windows and double sliding doors to concrete patio, huge and fully fenced backyard. The laundry room and powder room areas will lead you to a surprisingly large studio of 718 SF with its own front and side doors, two offices with French doors. The second floor features 3 bedrooms plus a loft, vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet in the master suite; a hall bathroom with skylight. The finished basement with two storage rooms and a 400 SF recreation room.