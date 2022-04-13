Former model with a unique sales office extension in Concord Oaks Subdivision could be ! The 2-story foyer warmly embraces you to a unfilled living room and dining room. The kitchen and family room with large windows and double sliding doors to concrete patio, huge and fully fenced backyard. The laundry room and powder room areas will lead you to a surprisingly large studio of 718 SF with its own front and side doors, two offices with French doors. The second floor features 3 bedrooms plus a loft, vaulted ceiling and walk-in closet in the master suite; a hall bathroom with skylight. The finished basement with two storage rooms and a 400 SF recreation room.
4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $380,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Farmers, already weary over complaints about the smell of manure from city dwellers moving to an agricultural area, didn’t budge in their opposition to the proposed subdivision.
Standoff with Kenosha police near beach house ends following 2 1/2 hours of talks; man, uninjured, taken to hospital for evaluation
A standoff between a man and Kenosha police near the Southport Beach House ended without further incident and the man being taken to a local h…
A Kenosha teenager who allegedly fired a gun multiple times in public is facing multiple felony charges and decades in prison.
A 46-year-old Pleasant Prairie man has been charged with 20 felony counts of possession of child pornography in Kenosha County Circuit Court.
Man charged with molestation after he and child test positive for same STD, Northwest Indiana police say
The girl's mother reportedly told police she would allow the child to stay with Darese T. Bethley a week at a time, a couple of times a month. Upon returning from the man's apartment in July, the girl complained of pain, police said.
Racine Unified School District has apologized for having "missed the mark with the lunch served" to students on Wednesday and said supply issues were to blame.
Racine man sentenced to life in prison for homicide during 2018 home-invasion robbery attempt in rural Wheatland
The 26-year-old Racine man convicted in the 2018 shooting death of Joseph Riley at a home in Wheatland will spend the rest of his life behind bars.
The notion of movies as television events has become rather quaint. The advent of streaming, and before that, DVDs and videotape, destroyed th…
The Kenosha Sheriff’s Department announced Tuesday “with deep sadness and sorrow” the death of Detective Jeffrey S. Bliss, 46, a 23-year veter…
Samantha Kerkman defeated Rebecca Matoska-Mentink in Tuesday’s Spring Election to become the next Kenosha County executive.