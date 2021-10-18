4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $380,000

Nothing to do but move right in! Freshly painted first floor offers loads of natural light. Hardwood floors all throughout main living areas. Updated kitchen with stainless appliances and pantry. First floor office/den. Spacious master suite with updated bathroom. 3 additional bedrooms upstairs. 3 car garage! Basement is finished for even more space. Crawl space offers additional storage. Incredible fenced in back yard with large patio for entertaining and no houses behind you for even more privacy! Don't miss this one!