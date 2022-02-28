4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $385,000

Your private retreat! This 4 bed/2.1 bath has a HUGE master bedroom with enough space for a sitting area. The best part is massive, gorgeous, luxurious master bath waiting for you! (02/22). Brand new everything: vanity with soft close doors, soaker tub, separate shower. Completing the master bedroom is a large walk-in closet fitted with custom closet organizers. The large and spacious main level offers a living room, dining room, powder room, updated kitchen with s/s appliances a huge breakfast bar. The open and welcoming family room has a beautiful wood burning fireplace and overlooks the huge back yard. Laundry is also on the main level. 2nd floor has great sized bedrooms. Main bathroom updated with new flooring, vanity, toilet and light fixture (02/22). The walk in closet completes the space and offers an organization system. The basement is spacious and won't take much to finish. Currently be used as a hang-out space/bedroom. Large fenced-in yard, deck, and concrete patio make this home perfect for entertaining or just enjoy the outdoors. New furnace 2019, new sump pump 2020. Home is west facing and gets tons of light all day long. Great location minutes from 94 & 41, and a short walk to bike trials and park. Seller is a licensed broker.