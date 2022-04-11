4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $389,900

ORIGINAL OWNERS HAVE MAINTAINED AND UPDATED THIS BEAUTIFUL, SPACIOUS HOME WITH GREAT CARE OVER THE YEARS!!! Their pride and joy can be your next (or first!) home!! Located in a quiet mature neighborhood and situated on the largest lot in the neighborhood - CUL-DE-SAC AS WELL!! Charming covered front porch welcomes you to inviting and easy flowing spaces - Living room, separate dining room and large Kitchen with eat-in area. Kitchen features Newer hardwood floors, Newer cabinets and counter tops!! Spacious Family Room with Warm Wood Burning Fireplace! YOU WILL BE IMPRESSED WITH THE BEAUTIFUL SPACIOUS ADDITION FEATURING TRENDY WOOD PLANK CEILING AND PLENTY OF WINDOWS!! COME SUMMERTIME ..SOAK UP THE SUNLIGHT EVERYWHERE IN THIS GORGEOUS ROOM! Head upstairs to 4 LARGE bedrooms - primary bedroom with updated private bath and large WIC - 3 MORE LARGE BEDROOMS -PLENTY OF ROOM FOR A LARGE OR GROWING FAMILY!!!! Need more space? Basement is unfinished but is stubbed for a bathroom and waiting for your ideas! Part Crawl with concrete flooring under family room and kitchen eating area for extra storage! Step out to the beautifully landscaped backyard to enjoy the aggregate stone patio!!! A few other IMPORTANT notes - 2car attached garage w/7ft doors and side apron for additional parking, easy access to 41 and the Interstate shopping and restaurants!!! YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE!! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!!!