4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $399,900

Centex homes built this large 2745 square foot home with first floor master bedroom with vaulted ceilings. Over 1900 square feet on first floor. Over 1200 square foot in basement. From the owners son. Our parents lived in a wonderful neighborhood where everyone looks out for each other. When our father was out of town, our neighbors would clear the driveway and sidewalks of snow for my mom. And when our father returned home he would return the favor. All our neighbors look out for each other and keep the neighborhood safe. It's great being around Gurnee Mills and the surrounding shops. You can find everything you want within 10 minutes of our home. Carina lake is about 5 minutes drive where you can go fishing or pick edible berries along the shoreline. The schools in Gurnee are wonderful as is the main library, where our mother volunteered for 20+ years. I recommend the Great America season pass. Our home was always the favorite place for parties and holidays. The open floorplan and natural light make it feel very comforting. We especially enjoy the summers when the hummingbirds arrive and bunnies and chipmunks play in the yard. Out back we light up the fire pit and enjoy the day or night on the brick deck. The fireplace is wonderful with its stone from floor to ceiling makes you feel relaxed. Whomever buys our home is getting a great home in a great neighborhood.--