4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $399,900

Gorgeous four-bedroom, 2.1 bath beautifully updated home nestled in desirable Ravinia Woods subdivision! Breathtaking two-story living room welcomes you inside this lovely home. Gourmet kitchen at the heart-of-the-home appointed with stainless steel appliances, subway tile backsplash, breakfast bar, and eating area with exterior access to the patio. Gather in the family room graced with cozy fireplace. Laundry room and half bath complete the main level. Retreat away to your private master suite highlighting striking vaulted ceilings and huge master bath featuring soaking tub, separate shower, two vanities, and generous walk-in closet! Three additional bedrooms and a shared bath adorn the second floor. Finished basement provides additional living space! Enjoy the open and spacious backyard, perfect for entertaining outdoors! Fantastic location near Gurnee shopping, restaurants, and more!