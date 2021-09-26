4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $419,900

This lovely two story with a private wooded lot is available for your consideration. It is being sold from the original owner, who has meticulously maintained it, including many recent updates. The front door opens to an open rail staircase and gorgeous gleaming red oak hardwood that has been recently refinished. The walls are all recently painted, upstairs and down. The house was also repainted this year, and stands out with its friendly green color. Next up the kitchen has been fully refinished including stunning white quartz counters, and a new backsplash. All cabinets were refaced to bring this kitchen up to tip top shape for the at home chef. The living room is spacious and adjacent to the kitchen, great for entertaining guests! The fireplace is there to ensure you'll have cozy winter nights. Upstairs you'll find 4 bedrooms with large closets, including the main bedroom with huge en-suite bath with fully refaced cabinets. Downstairs there in a huge full unfinished basement that could be finished for even more living space. Both the first floor and unfinished basement boast 9' ceilings! Out back there's a huge fenced yard with a giant deck, and a large paver area. Take advantage of the BBQ gas line with hookup. The entertainers dream! Brand new full tear off cedar roof 9/23/2021! Perfect turn-key home -- nothing left for the new owners to complete! Close proximity to I-94/Route 120. Close to major employers (Abbott, Baxter, Abbvie, et al). Great schools and close to parks/Fox River Trail. Contact today before this one is gone!