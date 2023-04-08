Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this beautiful and gorgeous ready to move in home in a highly sought after Vista Village yours. This home is all new, built in 2020, barely anything you need to do, just move right in. This home features an upgraded kitchen, beautiful floors, open floor plan, with plenty of natural sunlight. This home features 4 spacious bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms, one room on the main floor, great for an in-law arrangement. The full basement is ready for your design and touch. It has a conveniently located laundry room on the second floor. Ideally located in Gurnee, close to expressway, shopping, and malls. School Bus Stop located across from property. Come see this home today! A preferred lender offers a reduced interest rate for this listing. Make this dream home yours today!