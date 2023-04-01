Don't miss out on the opportunity to make this beautiful ready to move in home yours. This home features an upgraded kitchen, beautiful floors, open floor plan, with plenty of natural sunlight. This home features 4 spacious bedrooms with 3 full bathrooms. Ideally located in Gurnee, close to expressway, shopping, and malls. Come see this home today! A preferred lender offers a reduced interest rate for this listing.
4 Bedroom Home in Gurnee - $459,000
